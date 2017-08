Photo by: Ryan Smith

Y108 welcomes Florida Georgia Line to Pittsburgh on August 19th at KeyBank Pavilion along with special guests Chris Lane and hip-hop/R&B artist Nelly.

Enter to win two (2) pit tickets and two (2) meet & greet passes to attend and meet Florida Georgia Line at KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, August 19th.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.