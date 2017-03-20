Who’s Your Fighter? Win Tickets to See Keith Urban at Buckeye Country Superfest

Enter for the chance to win premium tickets to the Saturday performances at Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium in Columbus featuring Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore, Jana Kramer and Craig Campbell.

All we want to know is, who has been a Fighter for you? When asked in a recent interview, Keith said “The Fighter” was about “Looking to heal and protect someone you love.” Who has been that person for you when times were tough? Here’s your chance to honor that person with a contest centered on Keith Urban’s hit song, “The Fighter”. In 150 words or less, tell us about the Fighter you chose, why you picked this person, and share any events that demonstrated his/her role as The Fighter In Your Life.