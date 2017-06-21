  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMarc-Andre Fleury NHL PROSPECTSTORONTO, CAN - MAY 31: NHL prospect Marc-Andre Fleury poses for a portrait on May 31, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. Top rated North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting. 2002-2003 Club: Cape Breton (QMJHL). (Photo by Steve Russell/Getty Images/NHLI)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsFleury waits to be draftedNASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 21: First draft pick, Marc-Andre Fleury, is chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2003 NHL Entry Draft at the Gaylord Entertainment Center on June 21, 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images/NHLI)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years#1 pick Fleury stands for a portraitNASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 21: First round pick(#1 overall) goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of the Pittsburgh Penguins stands for a portrait during the 2003 NHL Entry Draft on June 21, 2003 at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images/NHLI)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMarc-Andre FleuryPITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 15: Marc-Andre Fleury of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait on September15, 2003 at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by: Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Tampa Bay LightningPITTSBURGH - OCTOBER 15: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins watches the puck during the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Mellon Arena on October 15, 2005 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsGettyImages-72031196_masterPITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait at the Mellon Arena on September, 2006 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew Jersey Devils v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH - OCTOBER 18: Travis Zajac #19 of the New Jersey Devils can't get his shot past Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 18, 2006 at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins 2007 HeadshotsPITTSBURGH - 2007: Marc-Andre Fleury of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for his 2007 NHL headshot at photo day in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Tampa Bay LightningTAMPA, FL - JANUARY 9: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stretches to make a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during their NHL game at the St. Pete Times Forum on January 9, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v New York IslandersUNIONDALE, NY - FEBRUARY 19: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins warms up before the game against the New York Islanders on February 19, 2007 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v New York IslandersUNIONDALE, NY - MARCH 22: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins walks off the ice after warmups prior to their game against the New York Islanders on March 22, 2007 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe /Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNHL Winter ClassicORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates during practice for the NHL Winter Classic at Ralph Wilson Stadium December 31, 2007 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v New York IslandersUNIONDALE, NY - MARCH 24: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Islanders on March 24, 2008 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The Isles defeated the Pens 4-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPhiladelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game OnePITTSBURGH - MAY 09: Winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stands in goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Mellon Arena on May 9, 2008 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNHL Eastern Conference Playoffs PracticePITTSBURGH - MAY 10: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins speaks with the media following the off day skate between games of the NHL Eastern Conference finals at the Mellon Arena May 10, 2008 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers - Game ThreePHILADELPHIA - MAY 13: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 the Pittsburgh Penguins warms up before the start of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wachovia Center on May 13, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPhiladelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game FivePITTSBURGH - MAY 18: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins smiles as he celebrates with teammates after shutting out the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 to win game five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Mellon Arena on May 18, 2008 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins won the series 4-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsWashington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game SixPITTSBURGH - MAY 11: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates out to face the Washington Capitals in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinal Round of the 2009 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Mellon Arena on May 11, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals - Game SevenWASHINGTON - MAY 13: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals is stopped by Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during first period action in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinal Round of the 2009 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 13, 2009 in Washington, DC.The Penguins defeated the Capitals 6-2 to move into the semifinals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsStanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game SevenDETROIT - JUNE 12: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 2-1 to win Game Seven and the 2009 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena on June 12, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsStanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game SevenDETROIT - JUNE 12: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 2-1 to win Game Seven and the 2009 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena on June 12, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsStanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game SevenDETROIT - JUNE 12: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after defeating the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 2-1 to win Game Seven and the 2009 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena on June 12, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Champion Victory ParadePITTSBURGH - JUNE 15: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins holds aloft the Stanley Cup for the crowd on the Blvd of the Allies during Stanley Cup Champion Victory Parade on June 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMontreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh PenquinsPITTSBURGH - NOVEMBER 25: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stretches to make a save and keep a two goal lead over the Montreal Canadiens on November 25, 2009 at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh defeated Montreal 3-1. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMontreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH - OCTOBER 9: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a diving save against the Montreal Canadiens at Consol Energy Center on October 9, 2010 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsTampa Bay Lightning v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH - NOVEMBER 12: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on before the start of play against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Consol Energy Center on November 12, 2010 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years58th NHL All-Star Game - PortraitsRALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 30: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait before the 58th NHL All-Star Game at RBC Center on January 30, 2011 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNHL All-Star Red Carpet ArrivalsRALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 29: Marc-Andre Fleury of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Lidstrom arrives at the NHL All-Star red carpet part of 2011 NHL All-Star Weekend on January 29, 2011 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsHonda NHL SuperSkillsRALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 29: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is introduced during the Honda NHL SuperSkills competition part of 2011 NHL All-Star Weekend at the RBC Center on January 29, 2011 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsWashington Capitals v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals shoots against Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2011 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic at Heinz Field on January 1, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsLos Angeles Kings v Pittsburgh PenguinsKANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 27: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins warms up prior to the NHL preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on September 27, 2011 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMontreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 20: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins stretches before the start of the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Consol Energy Center on October 20, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew Jersey Devils v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 07: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates out onto the ice before the NHL game against the New Jersey Devils at Consol Energy Center on January 7, 2012 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Devils defeated the Penguins 3-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew York Rangers v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 16: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is named number one star of the game against the New York Rangers during the game at Consol Energy Center on March 16, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins defeated the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsColumbus Blue Jackets v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game OnePITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 16: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with Marc-Andre Fleury #29 after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the First Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Consol Energy Center on April 16, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins defeated the Blue Jackets 4-3. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game TwoPITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 4: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins defends the net against the New York Rangers in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2014 at CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2015 Honda NHL All-Star PortraitsCOLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 25: Marc Andre-Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Foligno poses for a portrait prior to the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Nationwide Arena on January 25, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPhiladelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh PenguinsPITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 01: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save during the game against Chris Vande Velde #76 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Consol Energy Center on April 1, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game SixSAN JOSE, CA - JUNE 12: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and guest celebrate after the Penguins defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup in Game Six of the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final at SAP Center on June 12, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia FlyersPHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 29: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during a play under review against Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsColumbus Blue Jackets v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game FivePITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 20: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a third-period save while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won the game 5-2 to win the series. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals - Game FiveWASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes the save on Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Verizon Center on May 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Capitals defeated the Penguins 4-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Media DayPITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 28: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins answers questions during Media Day for the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 28, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game SixNASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup Trophy after they defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 to win the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game SixNASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game SixNASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 and Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate with the Stanley Cup Trophy after they defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 to win the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins Victory Parade And RallyPITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 14: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins rides in the Victory Parade and Rally on June 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
  • Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsColorado Rockies v Pittsburgh PiratesPITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 13: Marc-Andre Fleury brings the Stanley Cup out of the dugout before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on June 13, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Sam Hunt in Pittsburgh
Categories: Sports

More Latest Photos

Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsA brief photo history of Marc-André Fleury's NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sam Hunt in PittsburghSee photos of Sam Hunt during his "15 in a 30 Tour" at Keybank Pavilion on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Maren Morris in PittsburghSee photos of Maren Morris during Sam Hunt's "15 in a 30 Tour" at Keybank Pavilion on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Chris Janson in PittsburghSee photos of Chris Janson on Sam Hunt's "15 in a 30 Tour" at KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Ryan Follese in PittsburghSee photos of Ryan Follese during Sam Hunt's "15 in a 30 Tour" at Keybank Pavilion on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Victory ParadeSee photos from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup victory parade.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y108 Pittsburgh's Country

Get Your Send Me Backstage T-shirtY108’s camo Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt is back for another summer of country concerts!
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Summer Camp Guide

Listen Live