- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMarc-Andre Fleury NHL PROSPECTS
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsFleury waits to be drafted
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years#1 pick Fleury stands for a portrait
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMarc-Andre Fleury
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Tampa Bay Lightning
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsGettyImages-72031196_master
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew Jersey Devils v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins 2007 Headshots
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Tampa Bay Lightning
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNHL Winter Classic
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPhiladelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game One
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNHL Eastern Conference Playoffs Practice
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Three
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPhiladelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Five
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsWashington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Six
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals - Game Seven
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsStanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game Seven
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsStanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game Seven
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsStanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game Seven
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Champion Victory Parade
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMontreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh Penquins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMontreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsTampa Bay Lightning v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years58th NHL All-Star Game - Portraits
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNHL All-Star Red Carpet Arrivals
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsHonda NHL SuperSkills
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsWashington Capitals v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsLos Angeles Kings v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsMontreal Canadiens v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew Jersey Devils v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsColumbus Blue Jackets v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game One
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsNew York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Two
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2015 Honda NHL All-Star Portraits
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPhiladelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsColumbus Blue Jackets v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Five
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals - Game Five
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Media Day
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
- Marc-André Fleury Through the Years2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsPittsburgh Penguins Victory Parade And Rally
- Marc-André Fleury Through the YearsColorado Rockies v Pittsburgh Pirates
