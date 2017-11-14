Brad Paisley Announces Weekend Warrior Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling

Brad Paisley is ready to get back on the road.

After spending this summer on the Weekend Warrior World Tour with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Paisley will reunite the crew for another round of tour dates next year.

The new round of shows kick off on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, CA, and will run through late April, wrapping up in Lincoln, NB, on April 26. Ticket details are expected in the coming weeks.

See the full slate of dates below.

01/25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

01/26 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

01/27 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

02/01 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

02/02 – Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena

02/03 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

02/15 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena

02/16 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

02/17 – Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center

02/19-20 – San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo +

02/22 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

02/23 – Pikeville, Ky. @ Eastern Kentucky Expo Center

02/24 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

03/08 – Savannah, Ga. @ Savannah Civic Center *

03/09 – Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center *

03/10 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ~

03/11 – Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival +

03/16 – Marksville, La. @ Paragon Casino Resort +

03/22 – Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena

03/23 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center #

03/24 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

04/05 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

04/07 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

04/12 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

04/26 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

+ Brad Paisley only

* with Dustin Lynch and Chase Bryant

~ with Chase Bryant Only

# with Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

