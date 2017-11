The NFL flex schedule for Sunday Night football goes into effect starting week 5. The Steelers are currently scheduled to play the Packers on Sunday night November 26th. Prior to Aaron Rodgers injury that would have been a great game. Now…not so much. It would make sense for the NFL to move the Steelers to 4pm and replace the game with New Orleans vs Los Angeles (Rams).

We’ll find out tomorrow as the announces flex changes no later than the prior Tuesday, 12 days prior.