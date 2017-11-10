Trending @ 10: Shania Twain Releases Christmas Song with Nick Jonas!

By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Shania Twain, Christmas music, Nick Jonas, Say All You Want for Christmas
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

So, I am REFUSING to listen to that GRINCH of a study that came out this week, saying listening to too much Christmas music can harm your mental health…because how could something THIS magical harm anybody?!?!

Shania Twain is coming back in a HUGE way this year, not only with her new album and world tour, but she’s also just put out a Christmas song with Nick Jonas!!!

It’s seriously a cross-genre song you won’t be able to get enough of! Their voices gel together SO WELL.

It’s called “Say All You Want for Christmas” and you can hear a clip of it below!

Enjoy!

