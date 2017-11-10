Little Debbie is Making Us Choose Which Treat to Boot!

I don’t know WHAT Little Debbie is trying to get at here, but they sent out a tweet this week asking us to choose which one has to “go forever”:

It shows a picture of 4 of their treats; Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Honey Buns!

And somehow we’re supposed to decide which one goes away FOREVER?!?!

All of those treats created my list of favorite things to eat growing up…so asking me to choose between them is like asking a parent which child is their favorite – YOU JUST CAN’T DO IT. (But off the record, I really think Oatmeal Creme Pies should be the one to go. WOOSH)

Here’s hoping they don’t choose to get rid of ANY of them from the responses to this tweet?!

Which one would you get rid of forever?! Tell us in the comments below!