Kelsea Ballerini Covers Keith Urban’s ‘Female’

Keith Urban recently released a new single titled “Female,” and today is the gets the seal of approval from Kelsea Ballerini.

The song, Urban’s first new music since the release of his 2016 album Ripcord, addresses about the way society perceives women and is especially relevant in an era of sexual harassment and rape reports being leveled against celebrities and corporate executives.

“The reason I Love country music is because we have songwriters like @nicatnitemusic @shanemcanally and @rosscopperman who write lyrical and brilliant truth and artists like @keithurban who are bold enough to put it out into the world,” Ballerini wrote. “Bowing down to this one. #female”

Check out Kelsea’s cover below.