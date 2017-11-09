East End Brewing Company Hosting Shake, Shahr, & Snow Fresh Can Release This Weekend

Call your babysitters! Local brewery, East End Brewing , has your plans all weekend long.

They are hosting a can release beginning today at 4PM and featuring a new can each day.
Thursday 11/09: Pennsylvania Handshake Milkshake IPA ($20/4-pack)
Friday 11/10: Chance A’ Shahrs ($18/4-pack)
Saturday 11/11: Snow Melt Winter Ale ($15/4-pack)

The release is happening simultaneously at both of their locations all weekend long:
(Homewood) 147 Julius St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
(Strip District) 102 19th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Click HERE to get all the details you need from their Facebook events page.

CHEERS!

