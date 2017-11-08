Granger Smith Talks Writing With FGL’s Tyler Hubbard

Granger Smith’s lead single from his new album is a song called, “Happens Like That” and it was co-written by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. Y108’s Broadway got the scoop on how the writing session came to fruition.

Granger said, “We were on tour with Florida Georgia Line last fall when I wrote that song. I had some writers out on the road with me and Tyler was…I think a little bit jealous that he wasn’t right the center of creativity. Which is where he always likes to be. He said, ‘Hey man, do you mind if I jump on the next song you guys get on? Will you shoot me a text if you get on something?’”

The interesting thing about this (to me), is that Tyler gets a cut of the royalties. I would just tell my friend to get on a song with me for my album at some point to repay the debt.

The song is nearing the top 20 on the Mediabase country chart.