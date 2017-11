This morning (Nov. 7) on the Today Show, Jill Martin took a tour of John Rich’s (Big & Rich) Nashville House Mt. Richmore.

Having been to Mt. Richmore a few times over the years, I can back any and all claims of craziness. The thing is, you can’t really describe what the house is like to anyone who hasn’t been there, until now.

Here’s the full interview and some great insight to who is John Rich (hint: he’s a lot more than you see on stage)