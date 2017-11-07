Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Extend Soul2Soul World Tour

By Annie Reuter

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be spending much of 2018 on the road. The couple announced today (Nov. 7) that they will be extending their Soul2Soul World Tour through next summer.

The current 80-date North American run of sold-out shows has been extended by more than 25 additional dates. The first new show is May 31 in Richmond, Virginia and the last scheduled date is July 22 in Sacramento, California.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the public go on sale November 17, the release day for McGraw & Hill’s first-ever collaboration album.

Complete 2018 dates to the tour are below, venues have yet to be announced.

5/31 – Richmond, VA

6/1 – Charleston, WV

6/2 – Lexington, KY

6/5 – Baltimore, MD

6/7 – Grand Rapids, MI

6/8 – Toledo, OH

6/12 – Hershey, PA

6/14 – Uniondale, NY

6/15 – Uncasville, CT

6/16 – Manchester, NH

6/18 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

6/19 – London, Ontario, Canada

6/22 – Raleigh, NC

6/23 – Duluth, GA

6/26 – Bossier City, LA

6/29 – Springfield, MO

6/30 – Des Moines, IA

7/6 – Green Bay, WI

7/7 – Minneapolis, MN

7/8 – Sioux Falls, SD

7/10 – Grand Forks, ND

7/13 – Seattle, WA

7/14 – Eugene, OR

7/18 – Salt Lake City, UT

7/20 – Phoenix, AZ

7/21 – Los Angeles, CA

7/22 – Sacramento, CA