Kelsea Ballerini Explains Crying at Weddings to Broadway

Kelsea Ballerini’s sophomore album is out and once again she co-wrote every song on it. “That feels really good,” she told Y108’s Broadway. “I’m an artist because I’m a songwriter, so it feels more me to be able to write everything.”

Artists that write their own music generally write hundreds of songs for each project so Broadway asked if she’s written any songs with her fiancé (who’s also a country singer) Morgan Evans. “We haven’t. We show each other everything but we don’t write together,” she said. There is a chance that they may write together someday, “We have a lot of years to figure that out.”

Will she cry at her wedding?

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Bridal Shower Photos

“Oh my gosh! I cry when I think about it. I just feel like it’s one of those unexplainable, magical life moments. Everyone’s there that loves you…and I don’t know. Every time I think about it I get super choked up.”

Go get a copy of Kelsea’s new collection, “Unapologetically” in stores now.

(Note: the interview with Kelsea Ballerini took place the week leading up to the release of her album, “Unapologetically.”)