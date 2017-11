Luke Combs’ concert at Stage AE on Saturday, November 11th is sold out, but we have your shot at tickets.

Listen Monday-Thursday for your chance to win a copy of Luke’s CD, “This One’s For You” and be qualified to win tickets to the concert.

Then on Friday, listen for your chance to win the CD AND tickets to the concert!

Listen at these times:

9:15 – 9:30a

10:30 – 10:45a

11:30 – 11:45a

3:30 – 3:45p

4 – 4:45p