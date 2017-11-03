Chris Stapleton Releases New Song ‘Scarecrow in the Garden’

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton has shared a new song, “Scarecrow in the Garden.” The track is taken from his upcoming album, From A Room: Volume 2.

The song tells the ominous tale of a desperate West Virginia farmer facing rained-out crops with “A bible in my left hand/And a pistol in my right.”

“Scarecrow in the Garden” is the second advance track to be shared from the upcoming From A Room: Volume 2, following the release of the song “Millionaire.”

Check out Stapleton’s latest below.