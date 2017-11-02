Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch, Cam, & Sara Evans to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Vicki Pepper

The lineup for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been announced, and Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch, Cam, and Sara Evans are among the country artists who will be performing!

Other artists making an appearance will be 98 Degrees, Wyclef Jean, Andy Grammer, Andra Day, Common, Olivia Holt, Leslie Odom, Jr., JoJo Siwa., Angelica Hale, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Jam, and Sabrina Carpenter. Also making appearances are chefs Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi, as well as Miss America Cara Mund.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC. It starts at 6am ET.