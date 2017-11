I’m surprised by this!

Carrie Underwood is VERY vegan, so I wouldn’t necessarily say hunting is her “thing.”

Carrie and NHL star hubby, Mike Fisher, dressed up as a deer and a hunter for Halloween this year.

The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 β€œcatching!” 😝🦌 @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Her caption reads, “The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 ‘catching!’ 😝 @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems”

TOO. CUTE.

Let’s be honest, the net is pretty unpractical for deer hunting but hey, she’s vegan, so we’ll let it slide πŸ˜‰

– Jade Hilliard