NRG Santa Spectacular 2017

We’re counting down the days to the magical kick off to the holiday season at the NRG Santa Spectacular presented by the Salvation Army on Friday, November 17th at Point State Park. In its eighteenth year, Santa Spectacular has become a family favorite.
Winter Wonderland opens at 5pm with exciting activities and displays for all ages. You don’t want to miss the festive performances featuring high-energy local musical groups on the main stage and a special guest appearance by The Grinch!
Warm up with coffee and hot chocolate from the Salvation Army and visit Santa at the Empire Roofing & More workshop for cookies and photos with Santa! Take your family holiday photo, compliments of Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service.
Enjoy food, fun and a fireworks finale at 8:30pm at the Point!
Schedule & Activities
5:00PM Point State Park Activities Begin with the Winter Wonderland Booths and local acts on stage*,
5:00PM Santa’s Empire Roofing and More Workshop is open for Photos
8:30PM Fireworks Show
*Performances include
Salvation Army
Stage West Performing Arts Center
Strandtastics
Pennsylvania Academy of Dance
North Star Kids
Michele’s Dance Center
East End Kids
Pittsburgh Heat
Jeter Backyard Theater
The Way of the Saxophone
Sponsors
NRG
Salvation Army
Empire Roofing & More
Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service
Winter Wonderland Booths
Metro PCS
PA West Soccer
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Commonwealth Charter Academy
Allied Milk Products
Tender Care Learning Centers
Brighton Music Center
Playground World
Pro Football HOF
Pittsburgh Crepes
Hott Dawgs
Pretzel Crazy
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland
Diocese of Pittsburgh
Yinzers
Dave & Busters