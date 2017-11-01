NRG Santa Spectacular 2017

We’re counting down the days to the magical kick off to the holiday season at the NRG Santa Spectacular presented by the Salvation Army on Friday, November 17th at Point State Park. In its eighteenth year, Santa Spectacular has become a family favorite.

Winter Wonderland opens at 5pm with exciting activities and displays for all ages. You don’t want to miss the festive performances featuring high-energy local musical groups on the main stage and a special guest appearance by The Grinch!

Warm up with coffee and hot chocolate from the Salvation Army and visit Santa at the Empire Roofing & More workshop for cookies and photos with Santa! Take your family holiday photo, compliments of Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service.

Enjoy food, fun and a fireworks finale at 8:30pm at the Point!

Schedule & Activities

5:00PM Point State Park Activities Begin with the Winter Wonderland Booths and local acts on stage*,

5:00PM Santa’s Empire Roofing and More Workshop is open for Photos

8:30PM Fireworks Show

*Performances include

Salvation Army

Stage West Performing Arts Center

Strandtastics

Pennsylvania Academy of Dance

North Star Kids

Michele’s Dance Center

East End Kids

Pittsburgh Heat

Jeter Backyard Theater

The Way of the Saxophone

Sponsors

NRG

Salvation Army

Empire Roofing & More

Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service

Winter Wonderland Booths

Metro PCS

PA West Soccer

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

Commonwealth Charter Academy

Allied Milk Products

Tender Care Learning Centers

Brighton Music Center

Playground World

Pro Football HOF

Pittsburgh Crepes

Hott Dawgs

Pretzel Crazy

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

Diocese of Pittsburgh

Yinzers

Dave & Busters