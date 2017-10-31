Kristen Bell’s Daughter Forced Her to Dress Up As Elsa

Kristen Bell lent her voice talents to the 2013 hit Disney movie, “Frozen” as Princess Anna, the sister to the magical Queen Elsa.

That being said, Kristen’s choice for a Halloween costume should be pretty obvious, but like any good mom, she proved she’ll wear anything to make daughters Lincoln and Delta happy.

She posted a photo on Instagram of the costume she said she was forced to wear and her expression says it all for how she feels about her daughter’s choice:

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

There’s always next year, Kristen.

But we’ll go ahead and give you Mom of the Year Award for now.

-Katie Zak