Kristen Bell’s Daughter Forced Her to Dress Up As Elsa

Kristen Bell lent her voice talents to the 2013 hit Disney movie, “Frozen” as Princess Anna, the sister to the magical Queen Elsa.
That being said, Kristen’s choice for a Halloween costume should be pretty obvious, but like any good mom, she proved she’ll wear anything to make daughters Lincoln and Delta happy.
She posted a photo on Instagram of the costume she said she was forced to wear and her expression says it all for how she feels about her daughter’s choice:
There’s always next year, Kristen.
But we’ll go ahead and give you Mom of the Year Award for now.
-Katie Zak