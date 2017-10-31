Kenny Chesney Feels Real Connection with Pittsburgh Fans

Kenny Chesney is coming back to Pittsburgh on June 2nd and he’s bringing with him openers Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay. Couple that announcement with a new live album… we’re in Kenny heaven!

He told Broadway’s that he’s really looking forward to coming back to Heinz Field.

“You have no idea how exited me and my road family are to be coming back to that wonderful place. Playing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ football stadium is something that we look forward to every year. It wouldn’t necessarily be a summer without it.”

On Kenny’s new live album, “Live in No Shoes Nation,” you’ll hear ‘Save It For A Rainy Day,’ recorded in Pittsburgh. It’s on there because of the connection he feels with fans in Pittsburgh. He told Broadway, “I talk about this on the record. I talk about the connection with the audience and how much fun and how great it makes all of us feel to see all those boats down on the water and all those people just living life to the fullest, having a great time with our music. That’s what makes me happy – to know we’re gonna come back and experience that again.”

Kenny also said that fans started something new in Pittsburgh. “We saw a bunch of these flags that said ‘No Shoes Navy’. I loved it! It just shows the connection and it was important for me to have that connection represented on this live record.”

He really loves Pittsburgh.

Tickets for Kenny’s Pittsburgh concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.