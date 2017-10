Y108 welcomes Disney on Ice presents FROZEN! to PPG Paints Arena November 2nd – 5th.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win ticket vouchers for the November 2nd show at these times:

Saturday

11:15a – 11:30a

12:45p – 1p

1:30p – 1:45p

5:30p – 5:45p

6:15p – 6:30p

Sunday

11:45a – 12p

12:30p – 12:45p

1p – 1:15p

2p – 2:15p

5:30 – 5:45p