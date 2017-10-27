‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Opens up in PITTSBURGH!!

HOLY MOLES, HOLY MOLES!

As if I couldn’t be MORE excited about binge-watching Season 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ this weekend, this news has me excited times 28072849872!

Turns out – the first episode of Season 2 opens up in PITTSBURGH!!!!

WHAAAAAAAT?!

As if I couldn’t love this show enough as it is. You had me at #Pittsburgh 🖤💛 @Stranger_Things #BurghProud pic.twitter.com/a52UtU91eL — Jade Hilliard (@jadeonyourradio) October 27, 2017

YEP. I have no idea why they’re in the City of Champions, because I haven’t seen anything beyond that clip, but I can’t wait to find out when I start watching tonight!

I am kind of ticked, though, that we didn’t know they filmed here?! Gotta let us know these things, Netflix!!

Happy Binge-Watching this weekend!