‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Opens up in PITTSBURGH!!

By Maria D'Antonio
HOLY MOLES, HOLY MOLES!

As if I couldn’t be MORE excited about binge-watching Season 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ this weekend, this news has me excited times 28072849872!

Turns out – the first episode of Season 2 opens up in PITTSBURGH!!!!

WHAAAAAAAT?!

YEP. I have no idea why they’re in the City of Champions, because I haven’t seen anything beyond that clip, but I can’t wait to find out when I start watching tonight!

I am kind of ticked, though, that we didn’t know they filmed here?! Gotta let us know these things, Netflix!!

Happy Binge-Watching this weekend!

