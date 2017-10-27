Maren Morris Plays New Song ‘Flavor’ in Concert: Watch

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris has added a new song, “Flavor,” to recent concert set lists. Watch her perform the food metaphor-laden track live in Milwaukee, WI, earlier this month below.

Morris has yet to follow up her 2016 major label debut, Hero, but when she does, the singer plans on switching things up a bit.

“I don’t want to make ‘Hero 2.’ It’s going to be different,” she told the L.A. Times at this year’s Stagecoach festival. “Not so different you won’t recognize me. But enough that I’m not going to just be repeating myself.”

In the meantime, Morris is preparing for a 2018 tour with One Direction alumni, Niall Horan, and recently landed a modeling contract with the Wilhelmina agency.