WATCH: Eric Church’s New Video for ‘Round Here Buzz’

WHAAAAAAAAAAT?! WHAAAAAAAT!!!! I’m sorry, but I can’t get over the end of this video!

Eric Church just released the music video for “Round Here Buzz” this week, and it follows the story of two high school sweethearts who lose touch after graduation.

They both are chasing their dreams, but on opposite sides of the country. She’s some big executive in LA, and he’s pursuing music back home.

The video takes you through a series of flashbacks to their time together in high school, as opposed to how they’re doing now. And they’re both CLEARLY missing each other.

The music video ends with her calling him – but it goes to black after he picks up! Or does he even pick up?!

I CAN’T TAKE IT, ERIC CHURCH. WE NEED ANSWERS! Please?

Watch the video above, and make of the ending what you will!