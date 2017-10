This popped up on Twitter last night, and I wanna see if you see what they see, see?

There was a fan at the Steelers game on Sunday, Jamie, who caught a picture of, what she thought, was Art Rooney in the clouds:

#Steelers fan Jamie L. took the photo on the left at last night’s game. Do you see Art Rooney in the sky? pic.twitter.com/Ld7OG1RJDr — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) October 24, 2017

What do you think? Do you see him? Or not?

I DO kind of see an outline of a face with a cigar hanging out of the mouth, but saying it’s Art Rooney? I don’t know!

Either way, it’s kinda nice to think he was watching the game with us on Sunday, dontcha think?