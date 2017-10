I am 100% certain I would KILL my brother if he did this to me, because it would give me ALL THE NIGHTMARES.

This guy, Jesse McLaren, is a photographer, and his sister had him shoot her engagement photos.

Little did SHE know, he used Photoshop to edit Pennywise the Clown into the back of every. single. photo.

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

And here’s how she responded as soon as she found out:

She found him A post shared by McJesse (@larenmcjesse) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

She was much calmer than I ever would’ve been lololol. I guess it would make for a good Halloween-themed shoot, though, right?!