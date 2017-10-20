Text to Win A Trip to ‘Stars and Strings’

The 3rd annual ‘Stars and Strings’ happens Wednesday, November 15th at the Chicago Theater.

This year’s ‘Stars and Strings’ concert features Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and a special appearance by Lindsey Ell.

For your chance to win a trip to Chicago to see the show, listen to Y108 weekdays at 9:15a, 1:15p, and 5:15p for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest.

When you hear it, text the codeword to 80787 or enter online at StarsAndStrings.com/contest and you’ll be qualified to win this national contest.

MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER.

‘Stars and Strings’ benefits Folds of Honor.

