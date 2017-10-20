Kip Moore on Jason Isbell’s CMA Nomination

Kip Moore has never gotten the respect he deserves from the CMA or ACM, but he’s also said that doesn’t bother him.

Kip was on Broadway’s Backyard today (Oct. 20) and said he has no problem with Jason Isbell getting nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ “I love Jason Isbell. I think he’s insanely talented. I love his records. I have no problem with Jason Isbell being nominated because I love what he does.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations

Jason Isbell received a CMA nomination for album of the year (The Nashville Sound).

Awards don’t make you great, I get it. But doesn’t it chap his ass a little bit when someone like Jason Isbell gets a nomination over him?

“Would I enjoy winning an award with the CMA’s? Yeah. Do I think that I made a great record? Yeah, I do,” he said. “I’ll probably never be the political darling of a town. I don’t think that’ll ever be me. I don’t spend time thinking about those things, I just try to focus on my music.”

In a recent interview, Kip told The Boot, “My goal is to truly touch people’s soul with my music, the way the greats did with me. I want to give people an escape in my music, and I want to continue to be able to play my own music to a fanbase that wants to come hear it. I just want to make the best music and be the best songwriter and performer I can, and that’s all I strive to do.”

Kip will play at Stage AE next Thursday with Drake White, some tickets still available.