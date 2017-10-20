Chris Stapleton Shares Emotional New Song ‘Millionaire’

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton has shared a new song, “Millionaire.”

“Millionaire” is the first taste of what’s in store from Stapleton’s upcoming album, From A Room: Vol. 2, due December 1.

The soulful, slow-burning cover of Kevin Welch’s 2001 song is heavy with emotion, and features vocals from Stapleton’s wife, Morgane.

“Millionaire” is one of two cover songs expected on From A Room: Vol. 2, with the other being Stapleton’s take on “Friendship,” written by Homer Banks and Lester Snell and made famous by Pops Staples.