Kenny Chesney Announces Pittsburgh Concert

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announced plans for his 2018 “Trip Around The Sun Tour.”

Chesney’s tour kicks off in April and comes to Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field on Saturday, June 2nd. This year, Kenny’s bringing along Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” Chesney said in a release. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Octboer 27th at 10am.

Presale

10am October 24th to 10pm October 26th

Password: Trip

Kenny Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour

4/21 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

4/28 – Miller Park – Milwaukee, WI

5/5 – US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

5/19 – AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX

5/26 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

6/2 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

6/9 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

6/16 – Mapfre Stadium – Columbus, OH

6/23 – Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

6/30 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium – Denver, CO

7/7 – Centurylink Field – Seattle, WA.

7/14 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

7/21 – Busch Stadium – Saint Louis, MO

7/28 – Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

8/4 – Ford Field – Detroit, MI

8/11 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

8/18 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

8/24 – Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA*

*(Gillette show will have Dierks Bentley, the Brothers Osborne + Brandon Lay)