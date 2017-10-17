Kacey Musgraves Shares Beautiful Wedding Photos

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Kacey Musgraves tied the knot over the weekend (Oct. 14), marrying fellow musician Ruston Kelly.

Now, the “Follow Your Arrow” singer has shared photos of the big day, and they’re positively stunning. See the images below.

“Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join together, I married my best friend..barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists,” Musgraves shared on Instagram. “I’ve never felt so tranquil and happy. We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night. We couldn’t have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends.”

