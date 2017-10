Thomas Rhett’s Family Hit the Halloween Pumpkin Patch

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s starting to look a lot like Halloween.

Thomas Rhett and his family got into the spirit of the fall season with a visit to a local Nashville pumpkin patch.

“To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray’s first pumpkin,” the country star posted on Instagram along with a photo of his family amidst a sea of pumpkins.

Rhett’s wife, Lauren, also shared memories of the pumpkin patch visit, posting a pic of the couple’s two daughters peering through the eyes of a giant pumpkin head cut-out.

“Willa Gray loving fall, pumpkins & Halloween…AJ will learn to love it we hope hahašŸŽƒ,” she wrote next to the photo of her daughters’ very different facial expressions in the photo.

See the adorable images below.

