Jason Aldean Addresses His First Audience Since Las Vegas Shooting

By Robyn Collins

“You guys are going to help us get through this as much as we are gonna help you guys,” Jason Aldean told a Tulsa, Oklahoma audience at his first concert after the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting that occurred during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 and injuring 500.

Related: Jason Aldean Returns to Las Vegas After Shooting

To honor the victims of the October 1 massacre the country singer canceled the past ten days of scheduled shows and was glad to return to the stage. After beginning his set, Aldean paused to talk to the audience saying: “The one thing that’s going to help more than anything is playing for you guys tonight. Thank you for allowing us to be here tonight.”

He discussed the unity being demonstrated after the tragedy and implored fans to keep goodwill going. “Sometimes this country can be really divided, and that’s a really unfortunate thing to see,” he said. “It has been cool to see the love and support… if we could do that on a daily basis, the world would be a lot better place.”

“Every day we think about the 58 people that lost their lives, I don’t really count that a—— that was doing the shooting.” he said.

“I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn’t get a chance to.”

Watch some of Aldean’s comments, captured by NBC News, below.