Pittsburgh Among Top 5 Best Cities for Halloween in Northeast

Pittsburgh has been on a number of top city lists this year. Like this one about drinking beer. And this one about eating food. And this one about being one of the best hockey cities.

For this latest list, we may need to swap out our black & gold colors for black & orange.

The website, rewardexpert.com, took a look at the different regions of the country to find the best cities to visit for Halloween.

They based their findings on a number of factors including: activities, climate, safety, price, and ease of transit.

Pittsburgh sits at number 5 on the list for the Northeast Region.

According rewardexpert.com, “The Steel City is a great spot for Halloween travelers of all stripes. It’s a relatively cheap place to live and visit and it’s attracted a whole lot of investment in recent years. A slew of bars, restaurants and event locales have set up shop in Pittsburgh, offering many activities for families, couples and solo travelers.”

The top 5 cities for the Northeast Region are:

1. Bridgeport, CT

2. Boston, MA

3. Buffalo, NY

4. Elizabeth, NJ

5. Pittsburgh, PA



(photo credit: RewardExpert.com)

Check out their lists for other regions of the country as well.