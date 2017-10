IT’S HERE IT’S HERE!! The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer dropped last night during Monday Night Football.

Take a look:

I don’t know about you, but the cuddly penguin-like Porgs are a little too much to handle.

Tickets are on sale now! Opening day is December, 15th. Be there, or be SQUARE.

https://www.fandango.com/star-wars-the-last-jedi-2017-189929/movie-overview