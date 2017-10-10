Trending @ 10: Jessie James Decker Expecting Baby Decker #3!

EEEEEEEEEK!! Huge news from one of our Y108 Girls with Guitars alum, Jessie James Decker!

She posted the sweetest video to Instagram yesterday announcing that she and hubby Eric Decker are expecting Baby Decker #3!!!

The video is of herself and Eric telling their two kids, Vivianne (3) and Eric Jr (2), that they have another sibling on the way!

Vivianne gets SUPER excited, and little Eric, well, he was more interested in the glass of iced tea on the table lololol

You have to watch the precious video below! Congrats to the happy family!!