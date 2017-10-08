Win Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Tickets

Y108 welcomes Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on October 12th for their “Soul2Soul The World Tour.” Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen to Y108 at these times for your chance to win tickets:

MONDAY – THURSDAY

6:30a – 6:45a

9:15a – 9:30a

10:30a – 10:45a

11:30a – 11:45a

3:30p – 3:45p

4p – 4:15p

Plus, join us for the Tim & Faith Pre-Party at Share on Centre at Cambria Suites.

Maria will broadcast from 3 to 7pm and The Hobbs Sisters will perform. Plus, enjoy drink specials and get a chance to meet Tim & Faith – Make sure to wear Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage Shirt!