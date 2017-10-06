Thomas Rhett & Crew Share Moment of Silence for Las Vegas

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett and his touring crew had a moment of silence before a recent show in honor of the shooting victims at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas.

The moment happened as Rhett was preparing to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina last night (Oct.5), which he shared on Instagram.

“Today we gathered for a moment of silence in the arena we are playing in tonight as a family,” Rhett wrote next to a photo of his touring entourage gathered on the main floor of the empty arena. “We have people on our crew that were on the side of the stage during the shooting in Vegas and some that were there working in other areas. It was very strange walking into an arena for a night of music after the horrible events that took place a few days ago,” he continued.

“We decided as a band and crew that we would not play this or the shows to come in fear, but rather in a spirit of love and joy that music is supposed to bring. We will never forget this tragic event but we will continue to celebrate the good in the world. Much love 🙌🏼 God bless.”

