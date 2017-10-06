Meet Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in Pittsburgh

Y108 welcomes Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on October 12th for their “Soul2Soul The World Tour.” Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend to win tickets to the concert and qualify to win our Soul2Soul Sweetheart Package:

– 1 night in the Tower Suite at Cambria Suites after the show

– 2 breakfast vouchers

– 1 pair of meet & greet pass for Tim & Faith

Win tickets and qualify for the grand prize at these times:

SATURDAY

11:15a – 11:30a

12:45p – 1p

1:30p – 1:45p

5:30p – 5:45p

6:15p – 6:30p

SUNDAY

11:45a – 12p

12:30p – 12:45p

1p – 1:15p

2p – 2:15p

5:30 – 5:45p

Plus, join us for the Tim & Faith Pre-Party at Share on Centre at Cambria Suites.

Maria will broadcast from 3 to 7pm and The Hobbs Sisters will perform. Plus, enjoy drink specials and get a chance to meet Tim & Faith – Make sure to wear Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage Shirt!