Dierks Bentley Shares First Smile Since Las Vegas

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Dierks Bentley posted a heartfelt message the day after the massacre in Las Vegas. Then, he found something even more productive to do; he gave blood at the American Red Cross.

Related: Miranda Lambert Invokes Healing Power of Music After Vegas Attack

Afterwards, he posted a photo of the act and shared a heartfelt message with his fans:

“First smile in two days thanks to being around other donors and great people @americanredcross #redcross @fiddlindan. I haven’t really been able to function at all since the shooting. such deep sorrow. sadness. heavy and dark. My relationship with country music fans, as well as my band and my crew’s relationship with them, is something we all cherish so deeply. some of those friendships have been forged for well over a decade. my heart breaks over and over again for all those fans in Las Vegas and their families.”

His initial post read, “Prayers for everyone in Las Vegas… our country music family of fans and friends. God bless all those hurting right now. At a total loss for words.”