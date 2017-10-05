‘Broadway’s Backyard’ to Debut as New Y108 Morning Show

Y108 is launching a brand new morning show – Broadway’s Backyard!

The new show, hosted by Broadway, will debut Monday, October 9th and will air weekday mornings from 5-10am.

In a release to the media, Broadway said “I am excited to join a heritage station with a reputation like Y108’s! I can’t wait to debut my new show, make new friends, and have fun.”

To introduce himself to Y108 listeners, Broadway is hosting “Broadway Buys You A Beer” at the Y108 Girls with Guitars concert tonight (Thursday, October 5th) at Rivers Casino. From 6:00-7:00 PM, while supplies last, Broadway will serve up an ice cold Miller Lite to the first 750 ticketed attendees of the concert.

Download the new Radio.com app and listen to Broadway’s Backyard on Y108.

