Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage T-Shirt for Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Concert

Don’t miss your chance to get your Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt for the Tim McGraw & Faith Hill concert.

The first 50 folks at one of the events listed below receive a Y108 Empire Roofing Send Me Backstage t-shirt and everyone can register to win a pair of tickets to see Tim and Faith on October 12th! (must be present at the event to win)

How Send Me Backstage works…

It’s simple! You wear your send me backstage shirt to every country show this summer. We’ll be out in the crowds and parking lots looking for shirts to upgrade your tickets or SEND YOU BACKSTAGE to meet the artists!

Send Me Backstage T-Shirt Drop Schedule

Friday, October 6th from 3 to 4p

Duffy’s Beer & Much More with Corona in Baldwin

Friday, October 6th from 4 to 5p

Walnut Hill Beer Warehouse with Corona in Uniontown

Friday, October 6th from 9 to 10p

Thirsty’s Bar & Grill with E. & J. Gallo Winery in Allison Park