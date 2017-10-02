Tom Petty Rushed to the Hospital in Cardiac Arrest: Report

Filed Under: Tom Petty
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriquez / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rock legend Tom Petty has been rushed to hospital after being found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Related: Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons to Headline Inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend

According to the report, EMTs rushed to Petty’s Malibu home and were able to find a pulse. The rocker was then rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support.

Petty, who is 66, had recently ended the 40th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tour with a multi-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Click here for the latest information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live