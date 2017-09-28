Lauren Alaina Premieres ‘Doin’ Fine’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Country singer Lauren Alaina has shared the music video for the personal and introspective single, “Doin’ Fine.” .

“When a really big life changing event takes place, you feel a flood of emotions,” Lauren explained in a press statement. “Some days you cry. Some days you’re angry and some days you’re happy. It was really important to me to use the three and a half minutes of the video to share all of the emotions I felt while watching my parents go through a divorce, seeing my dad through rehab, and my adjusting to a new life in Nashville. Life is full of unpredictability, and so are we. It’s okay to not be okay all of the time, but we have to get to a place where we are ‘Doin’ Fine.'”

“Doin’ Fine” follows the success of her first No. 1 smash hit on the country charts, “Road Less Traveled.”