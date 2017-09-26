Young Kate Gets Us Ready for ‘This Is Us’ Premiere Tonight!

Can we all just agree that Mackenzie Hancsicsak is just the CUTEST?

In case you don’t recognize her by name, she plays “Young Kate” on NBC’s ‘This Is Us’, and she’s preparing us for the Season 2 premiere tonight in the most adorable way possible!

She posted a video on Twitter about everything you need to get yourself through the first episode of Season 2 in one piece, AND I’m loving the Steelers gear she’s rocking!

Countdown to @NBCThisisUs Season 2 premiere less than 24 hours away! Watching with the cast tomorrow night. I can't wait! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/jChStyp5Uq — Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) September 26, 2017

The only thing I might switch is the water for wine, because I prefer to drown in my ‘This Is Us’ sorrows than hydrate them. lolol

Enjoy the premiere tonight at 9pm on NBC!!