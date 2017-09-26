Scotty McCreery Announces Engagement

By Anthony Donatelli

Scotty McCreery popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal on Tuesday (Sept. 26) and the two are now engaged!

According to a press release, McCreery took Dugal on a hike at her favorite trail in North Carolina, and once they reached the top of the mountain, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Related: Scotty McCreery Duets with Fan Suffering Incurable Disease

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

McCreery and Dugal are both natives of Garner, N.C. and have known each other since kindergarten. The two began dating during their senior year of high school.

If Dugal looks familiar to many McCreery fans, it’s because she’s starred in a few of his music videos including “The Trouble With Girls,” “Feelin’ It” and “Five More Minutes” music videos.

The couple plans to wed in 2018. Check out the cute photo below.