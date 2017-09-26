This Elderly Woman is ALL OF US Meeting Brett Eldredge!

I WISH I had the game that this 88-year-old woman does, HOLY COW!

Brett Eldredge shared a video on Twitter last night from one of his meet and greets, where an 88-year-old woman made the CUTEST pass at him!

She looked like she knew what she was doing, too! Smiled on her way up to himmm, hugged himmm, and even smooched his arm! (Probably would’ve gotten his cheek if she could’ve reached!! lolol)

It’s so cute and Brett is even cuter how handles it! Watch below:

88 years old and still got game! she walked up smiling, talked really sweet, laid a kiss on me, and strutted away! 😍 Stay young, stay happy pic.twitter.com/CpgXEHpwfT — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) September 25, 2017

*SWOON* Just another reason to add to the long list of reasons to love Brett Eldredge ❤