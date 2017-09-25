Stars And Strings 2017 Lineup Announced!

CBS Radio will present its third annual Stars and Strings show, in honor of our nation’s Veterans and their families, on Wednesday, November 15 at The Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago. The all-star lineup features Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show begins at 7:30 PM. Stylz & Roman, the popular morning show duo on US99 (WUSN/Chicago), made the announcement this morning.

Chase® cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets and Darius Rucker sound check packages beginning Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 AM, CT, through Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 PM, CT. General ticket sales begin on Friday, September 29 at 10:00 AM, CT, through Ticketmaster . To honor and celebrate our nation’s Veterans, a portion of the show’s proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

CBS Radio is also offering country fans an opportunity to win tickets to the show through two national contests. First, from October 16 at 12 Noon, ET, to October 27 at 12 Noon, ET, listeners can enter online at Radio.com and StarsandStrings.com for their chance to win a grand prize trip, including roundtrip airfare for the winner and one guest to Chicago, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to Stars and Strings. One winner will be chosen randomly. Then, from October 23-27, CBS Radio’s country stations will host a local text-to-win contest. Three times per weekday, each station will offer a special entry code on-air that listeners can text to be entered for a chance to win roundtrip airfare for each winner and one guest to Chicago, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the show. Fifteen national winners will be randomly chosen.

Returning this year is the Veteran’s Village Tent adjacent to the Chicago Theatre in the Benton Place Alley. The Tent is open to the general public from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM and then exclusively to show ticket holders. There, Lindsey Ell will perform an acoustic set for attendees.

Previous performers at STARS AND STRINGS include Dierks Bentley, The Band Perry, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts and others.