Chris Young Shares New Track ‘Holiday’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Chris Young has revealed a new song, “Holiday,” the latest single from his upcoming album, Losing Sleep, due Oct. 20.

The jaunty, laid-back track is a perfect soundtrack for those warm Indian summer days heading into fall, not to mention invoke warm, summery vibes well into winter.

“I don’t need to pack a bag, I don’t need a travel agent, islands look cool on a map but can’t beat my location,” Young sings. “Cause when you smile at me that’s all the sunshine I need.”

Check out the lyric video for “Holiday” below.