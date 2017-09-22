Is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Ending After This Season?!?!

By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: CBS, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

OK. I AM DEVASTATED AT THIS.

Season 11 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ doesn’t even start until Monday, and this is really killing my excitement buzz.

Johnny Galecki, aka LEONARD, posted this photo with Kaley Cuoco (aka Penny) on Instagram this week:

If you look closely, the caption says “Only a couple handful of episodes left ever.”

I’M SORRY – WHAT?! IS SEASON 11 THE END AND NO ONE TOLD US?!?!

My life won’t be the same without new episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ every Thursday night.

Please excuse me while I go mourn and pray that this is just some mix up and Johnny Galecki has it wrong. WAH.

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live