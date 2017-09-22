Is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Ending After This Season?!?!

OK. I AM DEVASTATED AT THIS.

Season 11 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ doesn’t even start until Monday, and this is really killing my excitement buzz.

Johnny Galecki, aka LEONARD, posted this photo with Kaley Cuoco (aka Penny) on Instagram this week:

Another blast of a live audience taping tonight on @bigbangtheory_cbs Just a small portion of our gorgeous audience in this shot by @a.ayers10 #cannedlaughtermyass #comeseeus Only a couple handful of episodes left ever. @normancook A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

If you look closely, the caption says “Only a couple handful of episodes left ever.”

I’M SORRY – WHAT?! IS SEASON 11 THE END AND NO ONE TOLD US?!?!

My life won’t be the same without new episodes of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ every Thursday night.

Please excuse me while I go mourn and pray that this is just some mix up and Johnny Galecki has it wrong. WAH.